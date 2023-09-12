Brandywine Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 5.0% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 434,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $108,922,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,393,000. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $254.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

