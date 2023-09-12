Brandywine Managers LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,122,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 10.0% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brandywine Managers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after buying an additional 4,146,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

