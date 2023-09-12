Brandywine Managers LLC Takes $10.13 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 292,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 7.2% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

