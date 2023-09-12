Brandywine Managers LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Unity Software by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 39.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Unity Software by 777.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Unity Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,030,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $588,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,621 shares of company stock worth $24,534,143. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

