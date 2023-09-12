Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

BDN opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $822.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 198,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

