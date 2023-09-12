Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.44.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 198,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.