Bridger Management LLC Has $13.90 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bridger Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 5.2% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.73 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

