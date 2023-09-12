Bridger Management LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bridger Management LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 390,352 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 10.1% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,916,000 after purchasing an additional 660,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE UBER opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,455,888. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

