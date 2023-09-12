Bridger Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. RxSight comprises 0.6% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.29% of RxSight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.72%. The company had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,310.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,310.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,683. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

