Bridger Management LLC Invests $4.33 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.6% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.