Bridger Management LLC Purchases 347 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bridger Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up about 3.7% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 513,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $447,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,544,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $447,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,544,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,800. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $202.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile



VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

