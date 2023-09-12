Brogan Financial Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

