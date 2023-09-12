Brogan Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

