Brogan Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,211,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

