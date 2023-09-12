Brogan Financial Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.32 and its 200-day moving average is $218.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

