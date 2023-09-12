Brogan Financial Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brogan Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.4% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.02. The stock has a market cap of $305.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.