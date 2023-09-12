Bronagh Kennedy Buys 950 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Bronagh Kennedy purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,030.50 ($3,792.39).
Genuit Group Price Performance
LON GEN opened at GBX 322 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £802.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,307.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. Genuit Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 362 ($4.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.81.
Genuit Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuit Group
Genuit Group Company Profile
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genuit Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.