Bronagh Kennedy Buys 950 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Bronagh Kennedy purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,030.50 ($3,792.39).

LON GEN opened at GBX 322 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £802.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,307.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. Genuit Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 362 ($4.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEN. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

