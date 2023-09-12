Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) is Brookfield Corp ON’s 8th Largest Position

Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,704 shares during the period. Brookfield Business Partners comprises about 1.9% of Brookfield Corp ON’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brookfield Corp ON owned 36.57% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $508,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBU. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($1.27). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 1,250.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

