Brookfield Corp ON Buys 155,615 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,615 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.57% of Eversource Energy worth $154,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 153,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

