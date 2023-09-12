Brookfield Corp ON Buys 228,480 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,480 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.88% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $32,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

EPRT stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.39%.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

