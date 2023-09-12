Brookfield Corp ON Buys 514,516 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,363,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,516 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for about 1.0% of Brookfield Corp ON’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.66% of PG&E worth $264,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 600.5% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 280,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 240,215 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 643,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PG&E by 10.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,214,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,682 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in PG&E by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,675,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,138,000 after acquiring an additional 172,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.