Brookfield Corp ON Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 886.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,087 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

