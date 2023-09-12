Brookfield Corp ON Has $134.01 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 257,637 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 0.5% of Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.39% of Mplx worth $134,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 610.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 756,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

