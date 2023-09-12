Brookfield Corp ON Has $172.67 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,077 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up 0.7% of Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 1.05% of Targa Resources worth $172,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $287,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.