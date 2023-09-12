Brookfield Corp ON Has $35.04 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,783 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $35,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

