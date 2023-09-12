Brookfield Corp ON Has $35.61 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Brookfield Corp ON trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958,082 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.31% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $35,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 565,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,194,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,554,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,090. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 89.80%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

