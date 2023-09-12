Brookfield Corp ON Has $76.18 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Brookfield Corp ON trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.43% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $76,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.29 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.79.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

