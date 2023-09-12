Brookfield Corp ON Increases Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 163.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.66% of Kemper worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kemper by 88.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kemper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -25.67%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

