Brookfield Corp ON Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,713 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for 0.9% of Brookfield Corp ON’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 1.20% of CenterPoint Energy worth $223,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 40,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 288,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.