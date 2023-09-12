Brookfield Corp ON Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Brookfield Corp ON decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 139,014 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.1% of Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.73% of Cheniere Energy worth $279,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after acquiring an additional 959,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 862,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

