Brookfield Corp ON Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brookfield Corp ON lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,136 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.23% of Digital Realty Trust worth $66,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.