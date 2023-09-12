Brookfield Corp ON Lowers Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Brookfield Corp ON reduced its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,676 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.48% of Clearway Energy worth $30,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CWEN stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

