Brookfield Corp ON Makes New $167.53 Million Investment in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,000. Triton International makes up 0.6% of Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brookfield Corp ON owned 4.81% of Triton International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 725.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRTN. TheStreet cut Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities cut Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triton International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

