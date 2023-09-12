Brookfield Corp ON Purchases 157,155 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,539,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,155 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.65% of Healthpeak Properties worth $77,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

