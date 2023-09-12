Brookfield Corp ON Purchases 170,905 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.