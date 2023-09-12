Brookfield Corp ON Purchases 216,728 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,728 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.09% of Enbridge worth $70,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 54.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $11,445,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

