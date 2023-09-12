Brookfield Corp ON Purchases 539,615 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,615 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.49% of Ventas worth $84,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 296,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,148.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Ventas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

