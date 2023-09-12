Brookfield Corp ON Sells 121,725 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Brookfield Corp ON reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,725 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.79% of Agree Realty worth $50,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,660. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADC opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.34%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

