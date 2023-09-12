Brookfield Corp ON Sells 2,055,958 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Corp ON lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,528,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,055,958 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 3.8% of Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 7.40% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $998,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

