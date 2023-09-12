Brookfield Corp ON Sells 2,465 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brookfield Corp ON reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.26% of SBA Communications worth $72,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $215.20 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $334.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.