Brookfield Corp ON Sells 275,017 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Brookfield Corp ON decreased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,017 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.41% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $49,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

REXR stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

