Brookfield Corp ON Sells 72,300 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brookfield Corp ON lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.28% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $86,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

