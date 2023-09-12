Brookfield Corp ON Takes $45.56 Million Position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,381,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,556,000. Brookfield Corp ON owned 13.22% of Brookfield Reinsurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29,765.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

NYSE:BNRE opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.47 million, a P/E ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

