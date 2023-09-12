Brookfield Corp ON Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brookfield Corp ON lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,394,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 302,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.36% of Williams Companies worth $131,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

