BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$140.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. BRP has a 1 year low of C$80.87 and a 1 year high of C$122.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 13.2407407 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

