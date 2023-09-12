BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to C$147.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.45.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Stock Down 1.0 %

BRP Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. BRP has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $76,632,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in BRP by 13.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $28,986,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $19,626,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.