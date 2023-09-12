BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 20,593 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $222.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average is $211.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

