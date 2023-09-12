BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,989 shares of company stock worth $13,314,006 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.16. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

