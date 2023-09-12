BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,795.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 254,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 240,747 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

