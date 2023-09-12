BSW Wealth Partners Buys 196 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $279.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

