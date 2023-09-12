BSW Wealth Partners Buys 98 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $376.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.78 and its 200-day moving average is $347.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

